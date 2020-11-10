Rosendale motorcyclist dies in crash

A 37-year-old Rosendale man died Saturday afternoon after striking a guard rail on Route 213 on his motorcycle.

The Rosendale Police Department responded to a reported motorcycle crash on State Route 213, near Mossy Brook Road on Saturday, November 7 at approximately 3:15 p.m.

A motorcycle that was being operated by Evan Fraser, 37, of Rosendale, had been traveling in a westbound direction, when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck the guard rail. He was treated on the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

The Rosendale Police Department was assisted by the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office; the New York State Police; High Falls Fire; Rosendale Fire; Marbletown Rescue; Mobile Life; and Life Net Air 2 on the scene.