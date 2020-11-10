“Rescuing the River” at the Hudson River Maritime Museum

The Hudson River Maritime Museum has partnered with the NYS DEC to create an exhibit consisting of new panels, designed and funded by the NYS DEC, add to the museum’s exhibit. “Rescuing the River: 50 Years of Environmental Activism on the Hudson.” “Rescuing the River” highlights the growth of an environmental consciousness in the Hudson River Valley and chronicles the rise of organizations dedicated to environmental stewardship, notably Scenic Hudson, Clearwater, Riverkeeper and DEC. Hudson River Maritime Museum on the east Rondout is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The museum adheres to a Covid-19 safe protocol.