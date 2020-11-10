Poughkeepsie teen shot multiple times

On Monday November 9, 2020 at 10:12 p.m., Poughkeepsie City 911 received multiple calls reporting a man shot in the area of 6 Hooker Avenue.

Responding officers found a 17-year-old city of Poughkeepsie resident shot multiple times. He was transported to Vassar Hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries, he is expected to survive.

Evidence at the scene shows that the victim had been standing on the sidewalk in that area as a vehicle approached. When the victim began walking towards the vehicle shots began being fired at him from inside the vehicle. The victim was struck and fell to the ground and the vehicle, a white sedan, sped away. A handgun was found a short distance away.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.