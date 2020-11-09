Letter: Trump’s, Biden’s cosmic signs

Former president and famed leader for ending the Civil War Ulysses S. Grant was born under the astrological sign Taurus. Noted characteristics: determined, persevering, stubborn, strong material instincts. Grant’s slow, steady, plodding moves won the Civil War.

A student for years studying planetary cycles as they affect human life, I followed carefully those of President Trump and president-elect Joe Biden. Biden born (a Scorpio) with a Taurus moon in his natal, cosmic map. He won through those same dogged, determined, steady, unwavering actions like Grant. Positive cosmic cycles formed as the campaigning came closer to election time. His rising sign (Sagittarius) giving the elevated, high-minded, spiritual, positive qualities his speeches revealed.

What is astounding, unimaginable, unfathomable is knowing Trump’s unrelenting foibles, lies, corruption, virus incompetence, anti-wildlife, anti-climate preservation, separating moms from kids, still incurred the many that voted for him.

Not surprising to me. Trump’s cosmic cycles showed an elevation at election time. Not quite as positive, strengthening as Biden’s. After January there is a cosmic shift. Biden’s challenges will be, as he expects, great.

Catherine the Great ruled the Russian Empire 1762-1796. Historians wrote that Russia had needed a mother. President-elect Joe Biden is now the father this country badly needs. All parents know that cleaning up after a self-centered, stubborn, changeable, willful, lying child is not easy.

Early statements by our newly elected president and later by former Mayor Mike Bloomberg of New York City included the main reason for running. For Trump to win a second term would have been disastrous for America and the world. Obviously, millions agreed November 3.

A great day for America and the world.

Joyce Benedict

Hyde Park

