The Saugerties Police Reform and Reinvention Committee has launched its public outreach campaign with a Facebook page, a dedicated email and phone line. The SPRRC requests community members to share their experiences interacting with local law enforcement, particularly as it relates to racial bias or unequal policing, and their ideas about public safety to help the committee develop recommendations to improve police services.

The SPRRC Facebook page (@SaugertiesPoliceReformReinvention) will include an anonymous and confidential survey in both English and Spanish and ongoing notifications. For those not on social media, email SaugertiesPoliceReformReinvent@yahoo.com or call (845) 328-1426 to provide input and receive updates. The Facebook page, survey, email and phone line are beginning steps to include the public in this process of enhancing the relationship between the police and the community.

SPRRC will formulate recommendations to meet the governor’s challenge and submit them to the town board for approval. The town board must ratify or adopt a plan no later than April 1, 2021.