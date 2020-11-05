Police charge Ulster County man with possession of child porn

On November 4, State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Edwin Laboy Jr., 34, of the hamlet of Wallkill for Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, a class E felony.

State Police Troop Computer Crimes Unit were notified on January 21, 2020 by Facebook Messenger about multiple images of possible child pornography were uploaded and received by a cell phone in the hamlet of Wallkill. State Police Montgomery began an investigation in the allegations. The investigation led to the residence of Laboy Jr. State police were issued a search warrant on electronic devices belonging to Laboy Jr., where they say they located photographs depicting child pornography on an electronic device belonging to him.

He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Newburgh Court on November, 18 at 5:30 p.m.