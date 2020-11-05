Kingston bicyclist dies after being struck by school bus

Yesterday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m. members of the Kingston Police patrol division responded to a bus versus bicyclist crash at the intersection of Wilbur Avenue at Greenkill Avenue.

According a release from the Kingston Police Department, a school bus from Birnie Bus Company was traveling northeast bound on Greenkill Avenue. There is a bicycle lane that runs parallel and on the right of the vehicular traffic lane. The bus was in the process of making a right turn from Greenkill Avenue onto Wilbur Avenue when a bicycle travelling northeast on Greenkill Avenue in the bike lane passed through a stop sign meant for the bike lane and continued to travel into the side of the bus that was turning in front of him. The bicyclist fell to the ground and was run over by the bus. The bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious internal injuries and succumbed to his injuries at the Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus.

The bus was unoccupied, except for the driver and no other persons were injured.

The bus driver was a 43-year-old female from Rosendale. The bicyclist was a 54-year-old male from Kingston. Neither person’s name was provided.

The crash is being investigated by members of the Kingston Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Detective Division.

At the time of this press release it appears that bicyclist failed to yield the right of way by passubg through a stop sign. No tickets were issued to the bus driver.

The Kingston Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.