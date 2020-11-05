Kingston activists walk for black lives, celebrate the vote

The lawn at Academy Green Park in Kingston filled up with around 80 activists yesterday evening to commence the biweekly Wednesday Walk 4 Black Lives, which was then followed by a Celebrate The Vote event at the Ulster County Courthouse, which urged that all votes cast in the general election be counted.

Anne Ames, who is with the local chapter of End the New Jim Crow Network, kicked off the Walk 4 Black Lives by rallying activists and reminding everyone why they were there. The theme of the night was “Take a stand, or take a seat.”

“We can all . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Advertisement

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.