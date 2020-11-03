Kingston police investigate hit & run that put woman in hospital

The Kingston Police Department is investigating a hit and run motor vehicle crash that occurred Thursday, October 29.

That night at around 10:24 p.m., a 38-year-old female was exiting the driver’s side of her car in the area of 442 Hasbrouck Avenue. Another vehicle, travelling on Hasbrouck Avenue from Foxhall Avenue toward O’Reilly Street, struck the vehicle and the woman as she was exiting. That vehicle was last seen crossing O’Reilly Street and continuing towards Grand Street. The vehicle was described as a smaller sedan, dark gray in color, possibly a Ford Fusion or similar body type, and should have damage on the passenger front of the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley and transferred to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. She was being treated for contusions over her body, according to police.

Those with outdoor security cameras along the Hasbrouck Avenue and Grand Street are asked to check their cameras for the vehicle described above. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671. The department assures callers that all calls will be kept in confidence. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Kingston Police TipLine at 845-331-4499.