Police: Armed robbery attempted at New Paltz jeweler

On November 2, at approximately 2:50 a.m., the New Paltz Police Department received a notification of a panic alarm at Imperial Jewelers in the New Paltz Plaza. Upon officer’s arrival, they observed two masked subjects inside the establishment that were armed with weapons.

The subjects then fled the area on foot. A loaded handgun was recovered from the scene.

The New Paltz Police Department was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police, Ulster County Sheriff’s Office and the SUNY New Paltz Police Department.

The investigation is being handled by the New Paltz Police Department detective division. Anyone with information is asked to call (845) 255-1357. Calls can be kept confidential.