Ulster extends early voting hours

Early voting hours in Ulster County have been extended for Saturday, October 31 and Sunday, November 1. On Saturday polling hours are now 9 a.m.-5 p.m., on Sunday polling hours are 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Anyone who is in line at the polls of close is entitled to vote.

Previously, the hours were 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. There is no voting on Monday, November 2, the day before the election.

Long lines and wait times were reported at the county’s five early voting locations beginning October 24. Democratic elections commissioner Ashley Dittus was amendable to extending voting hours and/or adding additional polling places, but Republican commissioner Tom Turco was not. As a result, the Ulster County Democratic Party sued to have hours expanded. The suit appeared before a state court yesterday and Judge Lisa Fisher agreed with the plaintiff, extending hours during the final two days of early voting.

Unlike on Election Day itself, when voters need to report to a specific polling place in their voting district, during early voting voters can use any polling place. For those without transportation, UCAT buses pass by most of these locations (all but Lloyd).

The locations are:

1. WOODSTOCK— Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Rd., Woodstock, NY 12498

2. KINGSTON— Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

3. NEW PALTZ— New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Dr, New Paltz, NY 12561

4. LLOYD— Highland American Legion, 84 Grand St., Highland, NY 12528

5. WAWARSING— Ellenville Public Library Community Room, 40 Center St., Ellenville, NY 12428