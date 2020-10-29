New Paltz: Police make arrest in string of burglaries

The New Paltz Police Department detective division has been investigating a series of residential burglaries that occurred in both the village and town of New Paltz between September 13 and October 23 that involved the theft of copper piping from each residence.

Following a month-long investigation, probable cause was established to charge Eric J. Morgan, 30 of Modena, with several of the incidents. Detectives from New Paltz, Plattekill and Lloyd located Morgan in the Town of Lloyd and placed him in custody without incident. He was charged with two counts of 2nd degree burglary, a felony and two counts of 2nd degree criminal mischief, also a felony.

He was arraigned in the Town of Plattekill court and sent to Ulster County Jail with no bail due to his previous felony convictions in New York State.

Advertisement

This was a joint investigation between the New Paltz, Plattekill, Lloyd and Marlborough police departments and the New York State Police BCI in Highland.