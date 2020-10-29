First snow forecast for Hudson Valley on Friday

After a warm second half of October, the forecast is calling for snow in parts of the Hudson Valley on Friday, October 30.

According to Hudson Valley Weather, steady rain today will become wet snow overnight from north to south. Friday morning will be windy, with a coating to one-inch in lower elevations and 1-3 inches in the Catskills.

It will be very cold Friday afternoon and evening, with lows in the mid-20s, making it the first hard frost for most of the valley, so harvest any frost-sensitive vegetables still growing in your garden.

Local deer-hunters will welcome the forecast: The low temperatures should wipe out a midge responsible for an outbreak of a virus that killed well over 1000 deer in the area.

Also this weekend: Daylight savings time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, November 2, so don’t forget to set your clocks back. (You wouldn’t want to miss out on another hour of 2020 would you?)