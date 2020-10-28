Ulster County Jail inmate found with ‘green brown leafy vegetation’

Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest of Scott G. Chislett, 28, of Hurley, currently an inmate at the Ulster County Jail.

On Thursday, October 22, at about 4:40 p.m., corrections staff searched Chislett’s cell and reported that they found green brown leafy vegetation, as well as clear plastic wrap containing an orange film. The orange film field tested positive for suboxone and the green brown leafy substance was positive for marijuana.

On Sunday, October 25, Chislett was charged with the felony of first-degree promoting prison contraband. He remains in the Ulster County Jail pending arraignment in Kingston City Court.

Any person(s) charged with an offense or offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.