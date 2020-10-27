Police arrest Kingston man in Rosendale gas station robbery

Yesterday at approximately 10:45 p.m., state troopers responded to a Mobil gas station on State Route 32 in the town of Rosendale for a report of a robbery in progress. When troopers arrived, the suspect fled the area. Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle provided by the clerk, troopers located and arrested a suspect, Gary L. Hoffman, 30, of Kingston.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned in the Town of Rosendale Court in front of Town Justice Hornbeck who remanded him to Ulster County Jail without bail.