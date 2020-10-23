Saugerties seeks councilperson

The Saugerties Town Board will be interviewing candidates for an open board position created by the resignation of Paul Andreassen last month. Supervisor Fred Costello said that following several calls for volunteers interested in filling the one-year appointment, the board will begin interviewing eleven applicants next week.

The applicants are Terrance Valk, Marjorie Block, Don Hackett, Peg Nau, Timothy Scott Jr., Robert Thomann, Steve Hubbard, Kevin Freeman, Joe Puma, Terrie Lawless and Brigid Walsh.

Andreassen resigned unexpectedly, and did not specify a reason for his resignation. He had run for supervisor in 2019, losing to Costello, but retained his seat on the town board. He had a year remaining on his term.