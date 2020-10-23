Letter: Vote yes on Woodstock Library bond issue

I love the little old library building as I’m driving past it — no question that it is very picturesque. And if all I ever did was drive past it, I might be on the Vote No side of this issue. If I hadn’t attended events with a max of about 70 people, including those standing at the back, squashed (hello Covid!) into the only space available for events, I’d vote no. If I’d never seen the art-book collection moldering and spent time in that ugly art-books room, nor noticed the inadequate space for the staff, nor had friends who can’t go into the building because of the mold issues or who can’t take advantage of certain library offerings because they can’t climb stairs, I’d vote no If I didn’t care a whit about the younger generations coming up, for sure. But I don’t have those “advantages,” so I am voting yes.

Claire Lambe

Woodstock

