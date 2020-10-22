Brunel Sculpture Garden presents “Jordan’s Cross”

Brunel Sculpture Garden in Boiceville is holding the first showcase of new visual work created by current artist in residence Brian Paccione on October 31 and November 1. For the past year, Paccione — in addition to writing and directing his own films — has been carving local Catskills driftwood and downed forest logs to create sculptural work at Brunel Sculpture Garden. Two short films written and directed by Paccione will be screened both evenings. The outdoor socially-distanced event will run both days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a 30-minute screening of short films at 6 p.m. on both nights. Select carvings will also be for sale.

The Brunel Sculpture Garden is at 4008 State Route 28 in Boiceville.