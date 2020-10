Michael Moriello, self-described as “a farm kid from [New Paltz] for 59 years,” had a talk with neighbors last week about a 650-bed, rent-by-the-room housing complex that he wants to build on 50 to 60 acres just south of the college on Route 32 South. The neighbors were residents of the adjacent Harvest Hills development . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.