Delaware County real estate in a time of pandemic

The Hudson Valley in general, and recently Ulster County in particular, have gotten national attention for the precipitous rise of the cost of housing. But the mass exodus of buyers from the New York City area to upstate covers a lot more ground than that. Delaware County, the forgotten, sleepy area the size of Rhode Island, has been white-hot, too . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.