Ulster County libraries offer free online tutoring access

Ulster County libraries are offering free access to Tutor.com, which provides on-demand tutoring in a virtual meeting with a vetted professional tutor. They can meet face to face or via chat for homework help from 2-9 p.m. Students can submit drafts of writing and math problems for review and take practice tests for various subjects. This is a way for students to find extra help when studying from home. In addition, the sight’s Adult Learning & Career Center connects lifelong learners with expert tutors and career coaches, which includes GED/ TASC preparation. For ages 5 through to adult.

To access, visit your local library’s website (which may or may not have a link – Saugerties does) or go directly to the site, where you’ll use your library card number to log in.