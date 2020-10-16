State police charge former corrections officer with misconduct

On October 15, 2020 State Police arrested Mark Schomer-Dodd, 25, of Selkirk, on charges of Offering a False Instrument for Filing 1st degree, Falsifying Business Records 1st degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, all felonies, and Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Police said that Schomer-Dodd, while employed as a correction officer at Greene Correctional Facility, fabricated a report following an altercation between two inmates. Schomer-Dodd was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Coxsackie Court on November 2 at 4 p.m.

This case was referred to State Police by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office of Special Investigations.