Mohonk Preserve and Roost Studios host plein-air art walk, auction

Mohonk Preserve and Roost Studios, Inc. of New Paltz have collaborated to create a plein air art walk and auction, an inspirational project connecting land, art and community, at the Mohonk Preserve Testimonial Gateway Trailhead, on Sunday, October 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Testimonial Gateway Trailhead is located at 35 Route 299 in New Paltz.

A curated group of recognized Hudson Valley artists will be stationed along the Pin Oak Allee and other trails. Participating artists include Rosalind Bank, Greg Correll, Mira Fink, Stacie Flint, Lynne Friedman, Katherine Gray, Emeline Hastings, Barbara Holt, David Holt, Eva Kusmirek, Ward Lamb, Laura Martinez-Bianco, Howard Miller, Jacqueline O’Malley-Satz, Daniel Shornstein, Arthur Raphael, Gerald Teters, Marianne Tully and Marlene Wiedenbaum. For more information about the artists and their work, visit https://www.roostcoop.org/plein-air-artists.

The landscape in which they will be working features the historic Testimonial Gateway Tower, circa 1907, which served as the entrance to the Mohonk Mountain House until 1945. From many vantage points, the views of the Shawangunk Ridge and surrounding foothills, fields and historic farms are magnificent.

Each artist will create one or more works in the form of a painting or drawing, on site in plein air. The theme is nature and the outdoors. The process and finished artworks will be photographed throughout the day and will be included in an online auction through Mohonk Preserve’s online auction platform for 48 hours following the event. A portion of the sales from the event will benefit participating artists, Mohonk Preserve and Roost Studios.

For more information or to register for the auction, visit www.pleinairartwalk.givesmart.com.