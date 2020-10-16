Kingston Common Council supports green amendment

Kingston’s Common Council voted to support adding a green amendment to the New York State Constitution. “This is something that I think Kingston is a leader on in the state, working toward a green environment while still building jobs and housing,” said majority leader alderman Rennie Scott-Childress at the October 5 caucus.

There was little discussion, State lawmakers introduced a bill last year to amend the constitution by adding a right to “clean air and water and a healthful environment.”

In other news, the New York Power Authority and state Department of State will be providing electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations at Dietz Stadium, coinciding with other improvements. “The fast-charging EV station is not only a benefit to our entire community, it supports our city’s larger green initiatives and sustainability efforts,” said mayor Steven T. Noble in a statement.