Join the annual Riverkeeper Sweep on October 17

Join Climate Smart Gardiner and Riverkeeper for an on-water cleanup of the Wallkill River by canoe and kayak on Saturday, October 17 for the ninth annual Riverkeeper Sweep, a day of service for the Hudson River and its tributaries.

Volunteers will meet at the fishing access site across the street from 230 Farmer’s Turnpike in Gardiner. Volunteers who want to join by kayak/canoe must be experienced paddlers and bring their own boat(s) with personal flotation gear, shoes that can get wet and work gloves. Volunteers will organize at 8:30 a.m. to split into smaller teams and launch from multiple locations.

Advertisement

Volunteers are required to pre-register for Sweep, and bring their own masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and water. All participants and sweep leaders must wear masks that fully cover both their nose and mouth, at all times, no exceptions. All volunteers must maintain a minimum distance of six feet and wear masks at all times. When announcements are being made, a distance of 15 feet should be maintained. Volunteers should not participate if they have signs of illness or if they have potentially been exposed to Covid-19 within the previous two weeks.

For additional information, contact Riverkeeper at sweep@riverkeeper.org or site leader David Sides at dsides@hvc.rr.com.