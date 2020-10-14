New Paltz police committee to hold public town hall

The New Paltz Police Reform and Reinvention Committee (NPPRRC) will conduct its first public town hall Zoom meeting on October 22 from 7 to 9 p.m. This listening session is an opportunity for community members to share experiences and ideas with committee members as it works to develop recommendations for improvements and enhance police services. The town hall is open to the general public.

This is the first public session for the committee before it begins meetings with individual stakeholder groups in November where committee members expect to hear concerns, ideas and suggestions on policing.

The mission is to help identify and hopefully eradicate racism within the department using a collaborative problem-solving platform that will include elected officials, the police department and interested community members. Afterwards, the committee will draft policy and recommendations that will be released prior to another public comment session, after which it will be presented to the town board.