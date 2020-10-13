Saugerties hosts police training

Some 21 police departments in Ulster and Dutchess counties attended a recent Hudson Valley Supervisors’ School held in Saugerties, supervisor Fred Costello said at last week’s meeting. The Saugerties Police Department hosted the event. “Any officer promoted to sergeant has to go through the school,” Costello said. Several Saugerties officers promoted to sergeant recently have to take the course.

The Saugerties police and the local officers contributed to making this a successful program, Costello said. “Congratulations to lieutenant Swart, he was kind of the leader and other officers from our department who participated in it as well.”