Where and when to vote early in Ulster County

In New York State, early voting runs for nine days, from October 24 to November 1. Ulster County will hold host voting at five polling places. Unlike on Election Day itself, when voters need to report to a specific polling place in their voting district, during early voting voters can use any polling place.

The locations are:

1. WOODSTOCK— Woodstock Community Center, 56 Rock City Rd., Woodstock, NY 12498

2. KINGSTON— Midtown Neighborhood Center, 467 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401

3. NEW PALTZ— New Paltz Community Center, 3 Veterans Dr, New Paltz, NY 12561

4. LLOYD— Highland American Legion, 84 Grand St., Highland, NY 12528

5. WAWARSING— Ellenville Public Library Community Room, 40 Center St., Ellenville, NY 12428

And the hours, which are the same for each polling place, are as follows:

Saturday, October 24: 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 12 p.m.—8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 12 p.m.—8 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 9 a.m.—5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31: 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

Sunday, November 1: 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

One advantage of early voting vs. using an absentee ballot to avoid the crowds of Election Day is that votes cast during early voting will be counted when the polls close, along with the votes cast that day. Absentee ballot counting begins November 10, one week after Election Day.

Normally we wouldn’t point this out, but with so much attention on the question of whether a decisive victor will be declared on election night, or if the outcome will be in doubt for weeks or months afterward due to the large number of anticipated absentee or mail-in ballots, it seemed relevant.

More info on early voting here.

More info on absentee ballots here.