New Lake Minnewaska Visitor Center is unveiled to public

The gates to the sky-lake kingdom have always been open, but now the Minnewaska State Park Preserve boasts a stunning 5600-square-foot visitors’ center reminiscent of the old Ski Minne lodge. It has a tiered, angular roofline and windows that stretch from floor to ceiling. One has the feeling of looking through the building from east to west . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.