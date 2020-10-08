Catholic Charities to host pop-up farm stand in Kingston

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster invites community members to visit its pop-up farmstand on Thursday, October 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 80 Elmendorf Street in Kingston on the grounds of 2nda Iglesia La Mision. Guests will have access to fresh produce and other pantry items made available through the Catholic Charities Food Pantry at 6 Adams Street.

“These have been tough times, many of our neighbors are struggling to keep food on their table, and farm fresh produce is a luxury that many can’t afford right now,” said Dominique Mills of,Catholic Charities. “We are happy to bring the farmstand into the community to make it easier for people to access delicious produce and learn more about other Catholic Charities services.”

Community members will have the opportunity to sign up for immigration consultations and speak with case managers about eviction prevention and other emergency assistance. For information, contact 340-9170, ext. 3000 or email dulce.coyt@cccsos.org.