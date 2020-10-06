Skydiver suffers injury after colliding with aircraft

On Monday, October 5 at approximately 2:25 p.m., state police responded to Skydive the Ranch in the town of Gardiner for a report of a skydiving accident.

Investigation revealed that parachute student, Kristin Silva, age 24, from New Haven, Connecticut, was making her final approach to land on the runway when she collided with a Freefall Express aircraft that had landed and was exiting the runway. Silva landed on the left wing of the aircraft, subsequently causing her lower left leg to collide with the propeller. Her parachute then became entangled in the propeller causing her to dangle from the wing. She was cut down by witnesses.

Silva was conscious and alert. She suffered a deep laceration to the lower left calf and a laceration to the chin. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.