New bike racks at Kingston Plaza

Newly installed bicycle infrastructure has been installed at the Kingston Plaza for shoppers and commuters with connections to the Midtown linear park and the UCAT bus system. The two racks are covered to protect cyclists from weather and are located near shopping and transportation hubs. A third shelter is planned for the front lot off Schwenk Drive at the main entrance near Mac Fitness.

“Thanks to Herzog’s for installing the brand new covered bicycle racks at the Kingston Plaza,” says Emily Flynn, president of Bike-Friendly Kingston. “This infrastructure will support a culture of bicycling in the City of Kingston. Combined with the new rail-trails that are part of the Kingston Greenline and the protected bike lane coming to Broadway, more people will see bicycling as an alternative to driving.”

The Midtown linear park, which will have a trailhead at the southeast corner of the plaza, is being developed by Ulster County and moving towards construction in late 2020 or early 2021. This future shared-use path is part of the Kingston Greenline network of trails that connect to the Empire State Trail. The bicycle shelters are part of a larger improvement to the parking lots at the Kingston Plaza which have been repaved and new landscaping added.