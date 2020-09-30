Local libraries “fight” to collect provisions for food pantries

The Ulster County “Food Fight” is a food collection contest held in cooperation with eleven libraries throughout Ulster County from October 1-17. The “Food Fight” is part of the Great Give Back that is happening on October 17 throughout New York State.

The common goal is to “spread food all over Ulster County” by filling up the shelves of local food pantries and to putting an end to hunger in our communities. The library that collects the highest average of food during this period wins the “Food Fight” and receives a winners’ certificate.

Help your library win the Food Fight with your donations of non-perishable (and non-expired) food items for local food pantries. It sounds like a messy fight, but this is a clean competition with other libraries in Ulster County.

The following libraries will be participating:

Olive Free Library: 845-657-2482

Phoenicia Library: 845-688-7811

Plattekill Library: 845-883-7286

Stone Ridge Library: 845-687-7023

Elting Memorial Library (New Paltz): 845-255-5030

Morton Memorial Library (Pine Hill): 845-254-4222

Kingston Library: 845-331-0507

Rosendale Library: 845-658-9013

Woodstock Public Library District: 845-679-2213

Gardiner Library: 845-255-1255

Wallkill Library: 845-895-3707

Please contact your local library to find out what local food pantry they are supporting and all the details of how you can donate food items.