Police investigate serious head-on collision in Saugerties

On September 26, 2020 at approximately 10:00 p.m., a state trooper patrolling State Route 212 in the town of Saugerties came upon a two-vehicle crash. The trooper immediately rendered first aid to the injured people involved in the crash.

Initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Audi A4, operated by David Lowy, 64, of Chappequa, along with a passenger, was traveling west on State Route 212 when he crossed over into the opposite lane and collided head on with a 2008 Pontiac G6 traveling east. The Pontiac was operated by Ann Tucker, 75, of Saugerties. Both vehicles had massive front-end damage. The Pontiac came to rest in a ditch off the east shoulder.

The operators of both vehicles were airlifted to Albany Medical center. The passenger in Lowy’s vehicle was transported by Mobile Life to Northern Dutchess Hospital. While speaking with Lowy, troopers determined that he was impaired by drugs and he was subsequently charged with Driving While Ability Impaired (DWAI) Drugs. He is scheduled to return to the Town of Saugerties Court on October 21, 2020 at 6 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed the vehicles prior to the crash are asked to call the state police at Kingston at 845-338-1702 and reference SJS 9842798.