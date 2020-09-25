Kingston schools halt food-service after employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Kingston City School District suspended its food service yesterday after a member of its food service department tested positive this week for Covid-19. In a message posted to the district website, the district says the Ulster County Department of Health believes the result may be a false positive and the result is being tested to a state lab for re-examination. It says information on when meal distribution will resume will be available soon.

In the meantime, kitchens, the prep area, and vehicles will be clean and disinfected. The district stated it was working with the county health department to “ensure our facility is ready to resume operations as soon as possible.”

According to a Daily Freeman article posted today, meals, provided on short-notice by several area non-profits, could be picked up today between 2-3 p.m. at three elementary schools (George Washington, Chambers, and John F. Kennedy) and at J. Watson Bailey Middle School between 4-6 p.m.

The district offered suggested visiting the UlsterCorps website for other local food sources to supply student nutrition. This list includes People’s Place, Salvation Army, Community Action, Catholic Charities and more. For additional assistance in finding alternate food services, contact KCSD Food Services, 845-943-3663 or foodservice@kingstoncityschools.org.

Those with other concerns are advised to contact the Ulster County Department of Health at 845-443-8888.