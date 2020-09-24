New Paltz CVS project needs waivers

When it comes to the application to build some retail between the Thruway and Putt Corners Road, the New Paltz Town Planning Board is generally supportive of waivers to new provisions of the zoning code. But its power to do so is constrained under the rules. Applicants will have to seek relief from two other groups, the town board and the ZBA, before proceeding . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Have an e-subscription or Hudson Valley One Premium membership? Log in

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.