Films to be shown outdoors at Saugerties Public Library

The Saugerties Film Society, co-sponsored with ShoutOut Saugerties, will present a series of Comedy/Horror/Fantasy films outdoors throughout October.

Screenings are free and will be held at 7 p.m. on the lawn at the Saugerties Public Library. Reservations suggested but not required, and can be made the week of the screening at this address: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/shoutout-saugerties-26928288707. Movies are subject to cancellation due to cold weather.

10/2 Black Panther, 2018, 134 mins., based upon Marvel Comic character, in honor of Chadwick Boseman

10/9 Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, 1948, 88 mins., comedy/horror, the first and arguably the best of the Abbott/Costello horror movies with Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr.

10/16 – Labyrinth, 1986, 101 mins., fantasy/musical, directed by Jim Henson starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly

10/17 – Arsenic and Old Lace, 1944, 118 mins., dark comedy, directed by Frank Capra starring Cary Grant, Raymond Massey and Peter Lorre

10/23 Hocus Pocus, 1993, 96 mins., fantasy/comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker as witches on Halloween night

10/24 Fearless Vampire Killers, 1967, 108 mins., comedy/horror, written and directed by Roman Polanski, starring Sharon Tate

10/30 Young Frankenstein, 1974, 106 mins., comedy/horror, written and directed by Mel Brooks, starring Gene Wilder, Teri Garr, Madeline Kahn.