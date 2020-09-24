The fifth annual Art Walk Kingston will take place on September 26 and 27, from noon to 5 p.m. Visitors and residents are invited to explore Kingston and immerse themselves in a range of art and events. Paintings, photographs, textiles, drawings, and sculptures will be on display across the city at private exhibition spaces, galleries and an online virtual gallery for those who want to explore the art from the comfort of their homes.

This year many of Art Walk Kingston’s artists’ works are featured in the Fuller Building, an historic former shirt factory recently renovated by architect Scott Dutton. Over 20 artists featured in the space include Jane Bloodgood-Abrams, Kevin Frank, Patti Gibbons and Lynn Woods. Across the parking lot of the Fuller Building is the YMCA Farm Project, where Art Walk visitors can see the “Say Their Names” memorial.

A few blocks away is the new home of MAD, Midtown Arts District and the D.R.A.W., where visitors can see the exhibit by MariaElena Ferrer-Harrington, “Masking Identities: Rebuilding Deterritorialized Cultural Memories” and MAD’s Celebration of the Arts’ CommUNITY Clay Project. At the new multi-purpose space at the Cornell Creative Arts Center, MariaElena Ferrer-Harrington curated an exhibit “We’re All Human,” featuring 16 artists.

Artport in the historic Cornell Steamboat Building along the Rondout Creek will have a show.

The Arts Society of Kingston (ASK) collaborated with the Midtown Arts District during Art Walk Kingston to mount the Kingston annual art exhibit curated by Julie Hedrick. The exhibit features artworks of 25 artists, along with the work of guest artist Judy Pfaff, a pioneer of installation art.

Chalk the Walk location with volunteers and chalk art on sidewalk in front of ASK.

Arts Mid-Hudson is the presenting partner for Art Walk Kingston. Visit artwalkkingston.com for a complete list of artists and locations. A virtual gallery is located at https://tinyurl.com/artwalkkingstongallery.