Letter: Trump was right to downplay Covid

I feel president Trump’s downplaying Covid-19 in January was probably the correct thing to do as we had no vaccine or treatment and knew very little about the virus as China lied about it. What he did do was to get manufactures to ramp up production of face masks, which were in short supply and which Dr. [Anthony] Fauci felt should be saved for medical workers. He got auto companies to start producing ventilators and in New York City, which got hit hard early, he sent a hospital ship and made hospital beds available in the Javits Center. As a result, there was never the predicted shortage of either.

Remember what else was going on then? You couldn’t buy toilet paper or other paper products, bleach, alcohol-based disinfectants were also gone and some food products like flour, sugar and some meats were in short supply. Can you imagine what it would have been like if the president was adding fuel to this fire. We would have had riots in supermarkets.

On January 24, 2020, while all this was going on, what were the Democrats doing? They were voting on the charges in the phony impeachment articles at the same day there were Congressional committee hearing on Covid-19. What was the Democrats’ take on the hearings? They were an attempt by the Trump administration to use Covid-19 as a diversion from impeachment. The simple fact is the only one responsible for Covid-19 is China, which was aided and abetted by the World Health Organization.

Advertisement

China lied and they swore to it. When we found out how bad it was, thanks to China’s deception, it was already here coming in from China and Europe. Remember when Trump stopped travel from China, the Democrats called him racist, and when he halted it from Europe, he was xenophobi? Now Basement Biden says Trump, not China, is responsible for all the Covid deaths. If he really believes this, I have a couple of bridges and a tunnel I’d like to sell him.

John Habersberger

New Paltz