Kingston man held in Midtown stabbing

A 30-year-old Kingston man was arrested yesterday following a stabbing in midtown.

Yesterday, September 21, at approximately 6:05 p.m., police responded to the area of Foxhall Avenue and Flatbush Avenue for a call of an assault and stabbing. Officers and detectives responded to the scene and located a 39-year-old male who was bleeding from the stomach from an apparent stab wound, and administered first aid until EMS arrived. Simultaneously, other officers located a suspect later learned to be Christopher D. Torres, 30, also of Kingston. Torres was transported to the Kingston Police Department for questioning. The victim was transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie to receive further treatment for his injuries.

Detectives charged Torres with first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Torres is currently being held at the Kingston Police Department pending arraignment in Kingston City Court.

Advertisement

Kingston Police were assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Division.