Vassar Haiti Project annual art sale and auction

The Vassar Haiti Project celebrates 20 years with its traditional annual art sale and auction offered this year through virtual platforms. Hundreds of original paintings and handcrafts made in Haiti by artists and artisans will be offered for sale or auction. All purchases are 50-percent tax-deductible and donations are tax-deductible.

During the period from now through October 7, more than 70 original Haitian artworks will be available for auction. Bidding will take place in nominal increments over the course of the month. The auctions provide an opportunity for any art enthusiast looking for both great deals and some unusual and unique pieces featured in a website gallery open to the public.

Christopher Bjork, professor of education, Asian studies and international studies at Vassar College, will present opening remarks on Friday, October 2 at 9 a.m. Meet some of our Haitian artists and gallery owners on Saturday, October 3 at 10 a.m. A special live concert will take place on Saturday evening, October 3 at 7:30 p.m. A raffle and closing remarks will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, October 4 at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

For information, visit https://thehaitiproject.org/familiesweekend or call 437-5370.