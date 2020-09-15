Saugerties man charged with vehicular manslaughter

Daniel Kellogg, 22, of Saugerties, was arrested about 2:15 p.m. on Monday, September 14 in the Town of Ulster and charged with the felony of vehicular manslaughter in connection with an April accident in Saugerties that killed a passenger in the car he was driving. According to the Saugerties Police Department, Kellogg was taken into custody after a vehicle in which he was a passenger was pulled over by police.

Earlier in the day, Saugerties police said they received information that Kellogg had planned on fleeing Ulster County on Tuesday, and they were able to confirm that he had purchased a one-way bus ticket to Arizona and then had plans to continue on to California.

The arrest stemmed from a previous accident on Wednesday, April 22 at 1:22 a.m. Kellogg was reportedly driving a 2000 Honda Accord on Route 9W in the area of Sunoco in Saugerties when his car went off the road and struck a utility pole. Kellogg had to be extricated from the vehicle was flown to Albany Medical Center for treatment. Police said that a passenger in the vehicle, David M. Mattison, 29, of Kingston sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation by Saugerties police detectives established that on April 22 Kellogg was operating the car while under the influence of alcohol and prescription drugs when he struck the pole.

Kellogg was arraigned on Monday in the Town of Saugerties justice court and sent to the Ulster County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail.