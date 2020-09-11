Woodstock Halloween parade cancelled

The always-anticipated annual Woodstock Halloween parade is yet another victim of the pandemic. Raggedy Anne, a.k.a. Renee Englander, the parade organizer, has sadly announced this year’s parade and village-green gathering has been cancelled.

“The sad story is that those germs are still around. We must take care of ourselves. Wear masks. Wash our hands. Stay distanced,” she said. “And in large groups, close together there’s more of a chance that those germs will find us. That’s why it won’t be safe to have our traditional Woodstock Halloween on the village green this year.”

Instead, Raggedy Anne is declaring every costume a winner. She encourages people to look for each other’s costumes online. She has invited people to go to the Woodstock Halloween That Wasn’t page on Facebook and post pictures of their costumes.

New Paltz announced last week that its parade has also been cancelled this year.