Bethel Woods launches augmented reality adventure, “Meet me at Woodstock”

The Museum at Bethel Woods has announced a new augmented reality tour, “Meet Me at Woodstock.” The immersive tour gives guests the chance to experience the history of the festival first-hand as they listen to stories of those who were there, visualize the iconic stage, hear concert recordings and authentic announcements, and survey the grounds as a member of the 450,000 person crowd.

The tour is hosted on a tablet and led by the voices of Nick and Bobbi Ercoline — the couple featured on the cover of the Woodstock album who are also volunteers at Bethel Woods. Guests will walk the field that hosted the concert in 1969 to see a full-scale 3D model of the stage sitting where it was over 50 years ago. The tour is available for an additional $5 on top of a museum ticket or an $8 standalone rental fee during museum hours. Each until will be sanitized in between uses.

Tour developer Antenna International designed a fully-immersive augmented reality experience to reveal hidden stories around the site. “We’re thrilled to have been a part of this site tour,” said Mary Kostell, regional client manager of Antenna International. “It’s not just because it’s a top-of-the-line cool project, but because Woodstock was such an iconic American moment. We wanted to share that across generations.”

The Museum at Bethel Woods is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week. Stringent protocols have been put into place in accordance with CDC guidelines. Masks are required for all guests within the building and some interactives and exhibits have been modified. For information, visit www.BethelWoodsCenter.org.