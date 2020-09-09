Ulster announces over 2000 residents have recovered from Covid-19

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that Ulster County has had over 2,000 residents recover from Covid-19. Since reporting the county’s first positive case on March 8, Ulster County has issued over 80,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests and currently, the daily positive test rate has remained under 1.5 percent for 41 straight days, according to a release from the county.

“I want to thank the tremendous work of front line workers who have kept our numbers down and helped those impacted recover,” Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said. “While this is encouraging news, it does not mean we can ignore the important safety precautions we must all follow to combat Covid-19. It is absolutely critical that we all continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, and wash our hands to avoid a second wave.”

There are currently 119 active cases of Covid-19 in Ulster County, and 83 residents have died.