Four more SUNY New Paltz students test positive for COVID

SUNY New Paltz posted online yesterday that four more students at the college have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases on the campus to six. The college reported that all four are known close contacts of students whose positive tests have previously been reported and all are in quarantine.

A total of seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the fall 2020 semester. Six are currently classified as active cases (defined as confirmed positive tests among individuals who have been on campus and may have exposed others). One student has recovered and is no longer counted among active cases. Fourteen students are in quarantine on campus and three more are in isolation.

The Student Health Service will monitor these students’ health, and they will remain in quarantine until cleared by Student Health Service (generally 14 days post-exposure or ten days from onset of symptoms, per CDC guidelines).

The college has not received reports of any employees testing positive since the semester began.

The Student Health Service has notified state and local health departments, per state requirements.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week that New York state will require colleges to switch to remote-only learning for two weeks if, over a two-week period, a school has 100 cases of COVID, or if the number of cases equals 5% of the on-campus population.