No word on New Paltz police officer Robert Sisco

In the wake of controversial social-media posts by New Paltz police officer Robert Sisco earlier this year, the town board is seeking to have him removed from the force. However, the protections in the police contract mean that the bosses don’t have the final say. That falls to an arbitrator.

According to supervisor Neil Bettez, a request to have the matter expedited was submitted. The response indicated it may could be another couple of months before the case is assigned. Sisco is neither working as an officer nor receiving a salary at this time.