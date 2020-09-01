Kingston man arrested; 10,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl seized

The Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) reports the arrest of Timothy L. Schleede, 29, of Kingston, after a narcotics investigation.

Earlier this month, URGENT began an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl at hotels and motels in the Town of Ulster. As a result, Schleede was identified as a person of interest. Last week, according to police, Schleede was seen by members of URGENT engaging in several drug transactions at one of the hotels, including one to an undercover police officer. He was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed on his hotel room, which resulted in the recovery of about 2,500 bags of heroin and fentanyl. An additional search warrant was executed at another location that resulted in the recovery of an additional 7,500 bags of heroin and fentanyl.

Schleede was arraigned in the Town of Ulster Court on the charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (a felony) and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail after violating the terms of release for a previous pending case in the Town of Ulster. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected.