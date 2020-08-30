Saugerties woman dies in UTV accident

On Saturday, August 29 at 3:09 p.m., Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) rollover in a wooded area behind 67 Old Patch Road in the Town of Saugerties. 911 reported the victim was pinned under the UTV. Upon arrival, officers and fire personnel from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department located the victim approximately one-quarter of a mile into the wooded area, where the victim and others had been camping.

The victim, 52–year-old Annmarie Agosta, of 67 Old Patch Road, was operating an UTV down a steep embankment when she lost control of the UTV as it started to slide on the muddy earth embankment, causing it to rollover. Agosta, whom was not wearing a seat belt nor wearing a helmet, was found pinned under the UTV. Emergency personnel extricated Agosta out from under the UTV, finding that Agosta had succumbed to her injuries. Agosta was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saugerties Police were assisted at the scene by members from the Centerville Cedar Grove Fire Department, DIAZ Paramedics and the NYSP.