Woodstock Women’s March teams up with Sunflower Natural Market to raise money for food

Every year, the Woodstock Women’s March teams up with Sunflower Natural Market in Woodstock to promote a “round-up-at-the-register” program. For the past several years, money has been raised to help The Table at Woodstock, which has been serving the needs of local Woodstock residents and families with prepared meals and groceries. This year’s total donation to The Table at Woodstock, including the matching contribution from Sunflower, was $3862

The Table at Woodstock was designed to meet the need for prepared meals for the food insecurity in the area. Due to Covid, The Table went from serving approximately 900 meals a month, to providing over 1200 prepared meals a month, as well as 50 grocery boxes a week — equaling over 1250 meals per week in groceries alone.

Prepared meals are served on the front porch of the Woodstock Reformed Church every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., or until they run out. Funding is needed to continue to provide food needs as well as to move/expand the kitchen to the new facility at the former Zena School. Once they move, they plan to continue to scale up the resources including prepared meal, grocery, back to school and holiday programs.

Donations can be made via www.thetableatwoodstock.org or by check c/o The Table at Woodstock, 114 Mill Hill Road, Woodstock, NY 12498.